Delhi High Court dismisses Chirag Paswan’s plea challenging Speaker’s decision to recognise Paras as LoP

The court refrains from imposing a fine on Paswan.

The Delhi High Court Friday dismissed a plea by the leader of one of the factions of Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), Chirag Pawan, challenging the Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla’s decision to recognise his uncle Pashupati Kumar Paras as the leader of the party in the House.

“I find absolutely no merit in the petition,” Justice Rekha Palli said.

The court, which was inclined to impose a fine on Mr. Paswan, did not do so after a request was made by his counsel.

The petition sought setting aside the Speaker’s June 14 circular showing the name of Mr. Paras as leader of Jan Lokshakti Party in the Lok Sabha.

Mr. Paras, who was administered the oath of office as Union Cabinet Minister on July 7, has spent the larger part of his career under the shadow of his late brother Ram Vilas Paswan.