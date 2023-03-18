ADVERTISEMENT

Delhi GST officers detect ₹17 crore tax evasion by issue of fake invoice, arrest two people

March 18, 2023 06:36 pm | Updated 06:36 pm IST - New Delhi

Certain bogus firms were created solely for the purpose of generating goods-less invoices and passing on of ineligible input tax credit along the chain, according to official intelligence

PTI

New Delhi GST officers unearthed a fake invoicing racket involving tax evasion of ₹17 crore. Image for representational purpose only. | Photo Credit: The Hindu Digital Library

GST officers in Delhi have unearthed a fake invoicing racket involving tax evasion of ₹17 crore and arrested two persons, the Finance Ministry said on March 18.

GST buoyancy: On GST revenues in December

Central Goods and Service Tax (CGST) Delhi South Commissionerate conducted inspection at the registered premises of three bogus firms/company, namely M/s. NexGen Busicorp, M/s. XEL Informatics and M/s. GW Infotech Pvt., engaged in fake invoicing and circular trading, according to a statement.

During the inspection, some incriminating documents were found from the premises of the taxpayers.

"Preliminary enquiry conducted so far into the transactions of these firms has revealed tax evasion of ₹17 crore approx. The proprietor/director in his confessional statements has admitted his role in passing and availing fraudulent ITC without any underlying supply of goods," an official statement said.

ALSO READ | ₹347 crore GST billing scam unearthed in Delhi

In this case, two persons -- Sanjay Kumar Srivastava and Sunil Gulati -- were arrested on March 17. The accused were produced before the Duty Metropolitan Magistrate following which they have been remanded to judicial custody for 14 days, the ministry said.

The officers acted on specific intelligence concerning certain bogus firms that were created solely for the purpose of generating goods-less invoices and passing on of ineligible input tax credit along the chain. 

