Delhi govt. has no plan to revise power subsidy scheme; L-G not properly briefed: Atishi

March 13, 2023 06:50 pm | Updated 06:50 pm IST - New Delhi

The Delhi Government has no plan to revise its power subsidy scheme and it will continue without any restrictions on sanctioned load to consumers, Power Minister Atishi said on March 13.

She told reporters the Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission had issued statutory advice to the Delhi Government in 2020, asking it to consider restricting electricity subsidies to the poor and needy consumers. The DERC withdrew the advisory on January 6 this year, saying the issue did not fall under its jurisdiction.

Last week, Lieutenant Governor V.K. Saxena asked Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar to direct the power department to place the DERC advisory before the council of ministers and take a decision within 15 days.

"The Delhi Government is committed to ensuring round-the-clock power supply. There is no plan to revise the subsidy scheme as was reported recently. The L-G was perhaps briefed incorrectly because the DERC has withdrawn its statutory advice," Ms. Atishi said.

She also said the government will "simplify" the process for consumers applying for subsidy or giving it up. Last year, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal declared that only those who apply for the subsidy will get it.

Ms. Atishi said the DERC has stated that its advice was legally "incorrect" and it could give advice to the government only on 4 matters excluding subsidy.

The consumers have to apply online as well as offline to get a 100% subsidy on the consumption of 200 units per month and a 50% subsidy (up to ₹800) on monthly consumption of 201 to 400 units.

The L-G's instruction was based on a report by the chief secretary that said the DERC had advised the Delhi Government in October 2020 to extend the power subsidy to consumers with a sanctioned load of either up to 3KW or up to 5KW, as it will cover almost 95% of the total domestic consumers and save the government up to ₹316 crore.

Ms. Atishi alleged that the L-G’s instruction hinted at “malafide intent” to create hurdles in Kejriwal government’s work. She added that around 95% domestic power consumers who earlier availed subsidy have applied for it so far.

She justified the power subsidy, saying the government's revenue has increased and its budget size has gone up from ₹30,000 crore in 2015 to ₹75,000 crore at present.

"Also, it's not right in principle that government decides consumption by the people and what electronic gadgets they use and puts restriction on it. The government has just given an opportunity to those who want to give up subsidy," she said.

Ms. Atishi said the DERC has also withdrawn its advice for direct benefit transfer to power consumers instead of subsidy disbursal to discoms. She said the government was not in favour of it as it was unfeasible.

She said the current system of application by consumers to avail subsidy will be re-launched in April making the process simpler so that they could do so in a 'yes' or 'no' method or likewise.

The Power Minister also said the government will soon come up with a summer plan for uninterrupted power supply with a common dashboard for micro observation of power cuts.

She said the discoms have anticipated peak power demand of 8,000 MW this summer.