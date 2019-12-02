Other States

Delhi government maintained revenue surplus over last 5 years: CAG report on State finances

The Delhi government has maintained a revenue surplus over the last five years, a CAG audit report on State finances tabled in the Assembly on Monday said.

The audit report by the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG), for the year ended March 2018, noted that tax revenue and non-tax revenue also registered an increase of 14.70% and 101.05% respectively over the previous year.

