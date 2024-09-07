ADVERTISEMENT

Delhi court to take cognisance of charge sheet against Lalu, Tejashwi Yadav in Land for jobs case

Published - September 07, 2024 05:05 pm IST - New Delhi

Special Judge Vishal Gogne fixed the matter for the next week after noting that no further clarification was required from the ED on the matter

PTI

Delhi court will likely take cognisance of a supplementary charge sheet against former Railway Minister Lalu Prasad, and his son, Tejashwi Yadav. File | Photo Credit: ANI

A Delhi court will likely take cognisance of a supplementary charge sheet against former Railway Minister Lalu Prasad, his son, former Bihar deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav, and eight others in an alleged land for-jobs scam, on September 13.

ADVERTISEMENT

Special Judge Vishal Gogne on Saturday (September 7, 2024) fixed the matter for the next week after noting that no further clarification was required from the ED on the matter.

Railways land-for-jobs scam: ED files supplementary chargesheet against Lalu Prasad, Tejashwi Yadav

The final report was filed before the court by the ED on August 6. The ED filed its case based on an FIR lodged by the CBI.

The case pertains to Group-D appointments made in the West Central Zone of the railways based in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, during Lalu Prasad's tenure as the railway minister from 2004 to 2009 in return for land parcels gifted or transferred by the recruits in the name of the RJD supremo's family or associates, the ED said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US