GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Delhi court to take cognisance of charge sheet against Lalu, Tejashwi Yadav in Land for jobs case

Special Judge Vishal Gogne fixed the matter for the next week after noting that no further clarification was required from the ED on the matter

Published - September 07, 2024 05:05 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Delhi court will likely take cognisance of a supplementary charge sheet against former Railway Minister Lalu Prasad, and his son, Tejashwi Yadav. File

Delhi court will likely take cognisance of a supplementary charge sheet against former Railway Minister Lalu Prasad, and his son, Tejashwi Yadav. File | Photo Credit: ANI

A Delhi court will likely take cognisance of a supplementary charge sheet against former Railway Minister Lalu Prasad, his son, former Bihar deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav, and eight others in an alleged land for-jobs scam, on September 13.

Special Judge Vishal Gogne on Saturday (September 7, 2024) fixed the matter for the next week after noting that no further clarification was required from the ED on the matter.

Railways land-for-jobs scam: ED files supplementary chargesheet against Lalu Prasad, Tejashwi Yadav

The final report was filed before the court by the ED on August 6. The ED filed its case based on an FIR lodged by the CBI.

The case pertains to Group-D appointments made in the West Central Zone of the railways based in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, during Lalu Prasad's tenure as the railway minister from 2004 to 2009 in return for land parcels gifted or transferred by the recruits in the name of the RJD supremo's family or associates, the ED said.

Published - September 07, 2024 05:05 pm IST

Related Topics

Bihar / state politics

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.