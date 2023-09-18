ADVERTISEMENT

Delhi court to hear Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot’s plea against defamation case on Oct 14

September 18, 2023 02:10 am | Updated September 17, 2023 11:33 pm IST - New Delhi

A magisterial court is hearing Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat’s complaint over Ashok Gehlot’s remarks linking him to the alleged Sanjivani scam

A Delhi court will on October 14 hear an application filed by Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot against a defamation complaint filed by Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat.

Delhi court summons Ashok Gehlot in defamation case filed by Gajendra Singh Shekhawat

Special MP-MLA court judge M.K. Nagpal had on September 16 posted the matter for arguments for October on the joint request of the advocates representing both Mr. Gehlot and Mr. Shekhawat.

The judge had earlier refused to stay the proceedings in the complaint but allowed the Congress leader to appear before a metropolitan magistrate through video conference.

A magisterial court is hearing Mr. Shekhawat’s complaint over Mr. Gehlot’s remarks linking him to the alleged Sanjivani scam.

The case is related to thousands of investors allegedly getting duped of about ₹900 crore by the Sanjivani Credit Cooperative Society.

Shekhawat filing defamation case against me will bring Sanjivani Credit Society scam into national focus: Gehlot

Mr. Shekhawat, the Union ‘Jal Shakti’ Minister and MP from Jodhpur has alleged in his complaint before the metropolitan magistrate that Mr. Gehlot has been making defamatory remarks against him over the alleged scam and trying to tarnish his image and affect his political career.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) Harjeet Singh Jaspal had said the accused prima facie made defamatory imputations against the complainant, knowingly and intending to harm his reputation.

The judge also took note of the submission made by senior advocate Vikas Pahwa, who represented Mr. Shekhawat, that the allegations in the complaint were supported by all complainant's witnesses during their deposition.

Mr. Shekhawat has alleged in his complaint that Mr. Gehlot by way of press conferences, media reports and social media posts publicly defamed him.

