Delhi court starts hearing arguments in Unnao rape case

A Delhi court on Wednesday started hearing arguments in the Unnao rape case in which Uttar Pradesh MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar is one of the accused.

Counsel for the CBI submitted before District and Sessions Judge Dharmesh Sharma that the minor was assaulted by the expelled BJP MLA and his co-accused Shashi Singh helped him in the commission of the crime as she had lured the victim to his residence on the pretext of getting her a job.

When the State police did not take any action on the matter for almost a year after the incident, the victim’s then approached a court there, counsel for the probe agency said.

Counsel for the accused submitted that the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) was not attracted against his client as the victim was a major at the time of the alleged assault.

He further said that the fact that the victim had attained adulthood was proved by the school documents and her medical report.

However, victim’s counsel D.K. Mishra claimed that she was a minor as per the school documents as well as the medical report at the time of tha alleged assault on her.

No media bar

Earlier, the court refused to debar media from reporting the proceedings as sought by counsel for the accused and the CBI. It advised the reporters to do balanced reporting without going into the minute details and making an opinion.

The court had on August 5 sent Sengar to judicial custody.

The Supreme Court had on August 1 transferred the rape case and three other cases related to it to the Delhi court. The apex court had also directed that the trial be wrapped within 45 days .