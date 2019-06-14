Delhi court sends three separatists to judicial custody till July 12 in terror-funding case

A Delhi court on Friday sent Kashmiri separatists Shabir Shah, Asiya Andrabi and Masarat Alam Bhat, arrested by the National Investigations Agency (NIA) in connection with a terror-funding case, to judicial custody till July 12.

The case relates to the alleged terror-funding in the Valley and involves Jama’at-ud-Da’wah (JuD) chief Hafiz Saeed, the 2008 Mumbai terror attack mastermind based in Pakistan.

Special Judge Rakesh Syal sent the trio to custody after the NIA did not seek any further custodial interrogation, advocate M.S. Khan, appearing for the accused, told PTI.

NIA had arrested the three separatists on July 4 during in-chamber proceedings in the court and the agency was granted 10-day custody of the trio.

Shah and Andrabi were already in custody in separate cases, while Alam was earlier brought from Jammu and Kashmir on transit remand where he was lodged in jail for alleged terror activities.

NIA had filed a charge-sheet in January 2018 against Saeed, another terror mastermind Syed Salahuddin and 10 Kashmiri separatists in a case of alleged terror funding and secessionist activities in the Valley.

While Shah was in judicial custody in a decade-old money laundering case for alleged terror financing, Andrabi was in jail in a case of allegedly waging a war against the country and delivering hate speeches in Jammu and Kashmir.

According to the NIA, Shah had received ₹10 lakh from hawala operator Zahoor Ahmad Shah Watal, a co-accused in the case.

Besides, the money was also sent to the banned outfit Dukhtaraan-e-Milat of which Andrabi was the chief, NIA had said.

The case in which the accused were arrested on July 4 relates to alleged conspiracy to wage a war against the government (Section 121 of Indian Penal Code) by carrying out terrorist and secessionist activities in Jammu and Kashmir.

The probe agency has charge-sheeted 12 persons, including Saeed and Hizbul Mujahideen chief Syed Salahuddin.

Other offences for which the accused were charge-sheeted include those punishable under sections 120-B of IPC (Criminal Conspiracy) and various provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967.

Besides Saeed and Salahuddin, the other 10 accused in the final report were – Hurriyat leader Syed Shah Geelani’s son-in-law Altaf Ahmed Shah, Geelani’s personal assistant Bashir Ahmad Bhat, media advisor and strategist of the Hurriyat Conference Aftab Ahmad Shah, secessionist outfit National Front chief Nayeem Ahmad Khan, Chairman of Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front (R) Farooq Ahmad Dar, media advisor of Hurriyat Conference (Geelani faction) Mohammad Akbar Khanday, Tehreek-e-Hurriyat official Raja Mehrajuddin Kalwal, hawala operator Zahoor Ahmad Shah Watal and two stone-pelters - Kamran Yusuf and Javed Ahmad Bhat.

According to the NIA, the case was registered on May 30, 2017 and the first arrests made on July 24, 2017.

Over 300 witnesses were examined during the probe, it has said.

The NIA has said the conspiracy was hatched with active support, connivance and funding from terrorist organisations based in Pakistan and its agencies to achieve their objective of secession of the Jammu and Kashmir by waging war against the Indian government.