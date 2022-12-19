Delhi court issues production warrant for Anubrata Mondal

December 19, 2022 09:48 pm | Updated 09:48 pm IST - Kolkata

A court in Delhi on Monday issued a production warrant against Trinamool Congress leader Anubrata Mondal in connection with a cross-border cattle-smuggling case. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had approached the court seeking that Mr. Mondal be summoned to Delhi for questioning.

The Birbhum district president of the Trinamool Congress was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on August 11 and has remained behind bars since. The ED is looking into the money laundering aspect of the alleged scam.

Mr. Mondal had opposed the ED’s move to take him to Delhi and among the lawyers who represented him in Delhi was senior counsel Kapil Sibal.

Earlier, the ED had taken Saigal Hossain, the bodyguard of Mr. Mondal and another accused in the scam to Delhi. The development assumes political significance as, unlike in various scams that are being investigated by Central agencies, Trinamool chairperson Mamata Banerjee had put her weight behind the party strongman.

The CBI had filed a chargesheet in October this year alleging that Mr. Mondal was a facilitator and beneficiary in the cattle-smuggling scam. The Central agency has flagged the fixed deposits in the name of Mr. Mondal and his family members amounting to nearly ₹18 crore and more than 50 land and property documents.

The other accused named in the chargesheets filed by the CBI include Saigal Hossain, former BSF commandant Satish Kumar, businessman Emanul Haque, former Trinamool leader Binya Mishra, and Abdul Lateef, owner of a cattle haat in Birbhum. Both the CBI and the ED have questioned Mr. Mondal on several occasions.

The development also comes at a time when Central investigative agencies are probing other scams, including the teacher recruitment scam in which former Minister Partha Chatterjee and half a dozen of officials of the State Education Department are behind bars for their alleged involvement. On Monday, thousands of jobseekers took to the streets in Kolkata seeking the intervention of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in the matter. The protesters have been demanding appointment on the grounds that their jobs were given to non-deserving candidates for monetary gain.