Delhi court defers hearing on Shivakumar’s bail plea till Sept. 19

A Delhi court deferred till September 19 the hearing on the bail plea of Karnataka Congress leader D. K. Shivakumar, arrested in a money laundering case by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Special judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar on Wednesday posted the matter for hearing on September 19 at 3 p.m. after the ED sought adjournment.

The agency told the court that Additional Solicitor General K. M. Nataraj was not available so the matter be posted for Thursday.

Mr. Shivakumar was on Tuesday sent to a 14-day judicial custody till October 1.

The sitting MLA from Kanakapura assembly seat is in ED custody since his arrest on September 3.