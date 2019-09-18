Other States

Delhi court defers hearing on Shivakumar’s bail plea till Sept. 19

Karnataka Congress leader D. K. Shivakumar

Karnataka Congress leader D. K. Shivakumar   | Photo Credit: V. Sreenivasa Murthy

more-in

The Congress MLA is in ED custody since his arrest on September 3

A Delhi court deferred till September 19 the hearing on the bail plea of Karnataka Congress leader D. K. Shivakumar, arrested in a money laundering case by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Special judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar on Wednesday posted the matter for hearing on September 19 at 3 p.m. after the ED sought adjournment.

The agency told the court that Additional Solicitor General K. M. Nataraj was not available so the matter be posted for Thursday.

Mr. Shivakumar was on Tuesday sent to a 14-day judicial custody till October 1.

The sitting MLA from Kanakapura assembly seat is in ED custody since his arrest on September 3.

Support quality journalism - Subscribe to The Hindu Digital

Comments
Related Topics National Other States
Karnataka
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 19, 2019 2:57:35 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/delhi-court-defers-hearing-on-shivakumars-bail-plea-till-sept-19/article29449296.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY