Delhi court convicts former Haryana CM O.P. Chautala in disproportionate assets case

Om Prakash Chautala convicted in disproportionate assets case | Photo Credit: PTI

May 21, 2022 17:24 IST

Special judge Vikas Dhull passed the order and posted the matter for May 26, when the court will hear the arguments on the quantum of sentence.

A Special CBI court in Delhi on Saturday convicted former Haryana Chief Minister Om Prakash Chautala in a Disproportionate Assets (DA) case.

Special Judge Vikas Dhull on Saturday convicted the 87-year-old politician more than 16 years after the Central Bureau of Investigation booked him in the case.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Special Public Prosecutor Ajay Gupta, who appeared for the agency in the case, said that the court had held Chautala guilty under Sections 13(1)(e) and 13(2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act and that the matter has now been posted for arguments on the quantum of sentencing for May 26.

The CBI said that it had registered the case against Chautala and others in April 2006, on allegations that during his time as the CM of Haryana (between July 24, 1999 to March 5, 2005) he had colluded with his family members and others to accumulate assets disproportionate to his known sources of income, in his name and in the names of his family members and others.

The probe agency had filed a chargesheet in the case on March 26, 2010, alleging that the extent of disproportionate assets stood at over ₹6.09 crore (189.11%) of his income.

Following this, final arguments in the case were conducted in April this year, after which the court delivered its verdict on Saturday.