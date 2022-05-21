Delhi court convicts former Haryana CM O.P. Chautala in disproportionate assets case

PTI May 21, 2022 17:24 IST

PTI May 21, 2022 17:24 IST

Special judge Vikas Dhull passed the order and posted the matter for May 26, when the court will hear the arguments on the quantum of sentence.

Om Prakash Chautala convicted in disproportionate assets case | Photo Credit: PTI

Special judge Vikas Dhull passed the order and posted the matter for May 26, when the court will hear the arguments on the quantum of sentence.

A Delhi court on May 21 convicted former Haryana Chief Minister Om Prakash Chautala in a case related to disproportionate assets. Special judge Vikas Dhull passed the order and posted the matter for May 26, when the court will hear the arguments on the quantum of sentence. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had lodged the case in 2005, and a charge sheet was filed in March 26, 2010, accusing Mr. Chautala of amassing assets worth Rs 6.09 crore, much disproportionate to his legitimate income, between 1993 and 2006.



Our code of editorial values