Delhi court concludes hearing arguments on Rajasthan CM Gehlot's appeal against defamation complaint

Additional Sessions Judge M K Nagpal fixed November 18 for further proceedings

November 08, 2023 07:29 pm | Updated 07:29 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot addresses a press conference at Congress office in Jaipur, on November 07, 2023.

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot addresses a press conference at Congress office in Jaipur, on November 07, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

A Delhi court on November 8 concluded hearing the arguments on an appeal filed by Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot against a complaint by Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat accusing him of defamation.

Additional Sessions Judge M K Nagpal fixed November 18 for further proceedings.

The judge said his earlier order directing a magisterial court here to refrain from passing the final order in the complaint until the next date of hearing will continue till November 18.

“Further arguments on revision petition as advanced by Senior Advocate representing the respondent have been heard and the same have been concluded. List the matter on the date and time already fixed i.e. November 18, 2023 at 10.30 am for arguments in rebuttal on behalf of the petitioner... Interim orders to continue till the next date of hearing,” the judge said.

Shekhawat filing defamation case against me will bring Sanjivani Credit Society scam into national focus: Gehlot

The judge also directed both the parties to file brief written submissions by the next date.

The judge had earlier refused to stay the proceedings in the complaint but allowed Mr. Gehlot to appear before a metropolitan magistrate through video conference.

A magisterial court is hearing Union Minister and senior Rajasthan BJP leader Mr. Shekhawat's complaint over Mr. Gehlot's alleged remarks linking him to the Sanjivani scam in the State.

The case is related to thousands of investors allegedly getting duped of about Rs 900 crore by the Sanjivani Credit Cooperative Society.

Mr. Shekhawat, the Union Jal Shakti Minister and MP from Jodhpur, has alleged in his complaint before the metropolitan magistrate that Mr. Gehlot has been making defamatory remarks against him over the alleged scam and trying to tarnish his image and affect his political career.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) Harjeet Singh Jaspal had said the accused “prima facie” made defamatory imputations against the complainant, knowing and intending to harm his reputation.

The judge also took note of the submission made by senior advocate Vikas Pahwa, who represented Mr. Shekhawat, that the allegations in the complaint were supported by all complainant's witnesses during their deposition.

Mr. Shekhawat has alleged in his complaint that Mr. Gehlot, by way of press conferences, media reports and social media posts publicly defamed him.

