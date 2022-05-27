Other States

Delhi court awards 4-year jail term to O. P. Chautala in assets case

Former Haryana Chief Minister Om Prakash Chautala. File | Photo Credit: PTI
PTI New Delhi May 27, 2022 17:32 IST
Updated: May 27, 2022 17:32 IST

A Delhi court on Friday awarded a four-year jail term to former Haryana Chief Minister Om Prakash Chautala in a disproportionate assets (DA) case.

Special Judge Vikas Dhull imposed a fine of ₹50 lakh on the convict in the case of acquiring disproportionate assets from 1993 to 2006. The judge also directed the authorities concerned to confiscate four of his properties.

The court had last week convicted Chautala and said the accused had failed to satisfactorily account for such dis-proportionality by proving his source of income or means by way of which, he acquired assets during this period.

Case filed in 2005

The CBI had filed the case in 2005, and a charge sheet was filed on March 26, 2010, accusing him of amassing assets disproportionate to his legitimate income, between 1993 and 2006.

According to the CBI's FIR, Om Prakash Chautala, while functioning as Chief Minister of Haryana from July 24, 1999, to March 5, 2005, in collusion with his family members and others, accumulated assets, immovable and movable, disproportionate to his known lawful sources of income, in his name and in the names of his family members.

The disproportionate assets were calculated to be ₹6.09 crore, 189.11 per cent of his known sources of income.

