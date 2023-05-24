ADVERTISEMENT

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal meets Uddhav Thackeray to seek support for fight against Centre's Ordinance on control of services

May 24, 2023 04:05 pm | Updated 04:05 pm IST - Mumbai

Arvind Kejriwal was accompanied by Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Aam Aadmi Party Rajya Sabha members Sanjay Singh and Raghav Chadha, as well as Delhi Minister Atishi.

PTI

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann being welcomed by Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray at his residence ‘Matoshree’, in Mumbai, on May 24, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal met Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray at the latter’s residence in Mumbai on May 24 to seek support for the Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) fight against the Centre’s Ordinance on control of services in Delhi.

He was accompanied by Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha members Sanjay Singh and Raghav Chadha, as well as Delhi Minister Atishi.

Mr. Kejriwal, the AAP's national convener, will also meet Nationalist Congress Party president Sharad Pawar to seek his support against the Centre's Ordinance.

On Tuesday, Mr. Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann met West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee in Kolkata as part of their nationwide tour to garner support for the AAP's fight against the Centre's Ordinance.

The Centre on Friday promulgated an Ordinance to create an authority for transfer and posting of Group-A officers in Delhi, with the AAP government calling the move a deception with the Supreme Court verdict on control of services.

The Ordinance, which comes a week after the Supreme Court handed over the control of services in Delhi excluding police, public order and land to the elected government, seeks to set up a National Capital Civil Service Authority for transfer of and disciplinary proceedings against Group-A officers from the DANICS cadre.

Transfer and postings of all officers of the Delhi government were under the executive control of the Lieutenant Governor before the May 11 verdict of the apex court.

