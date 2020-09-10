Delhi cab driver murder case transferred

The Gautam Buddha Nagar police have transferred the investigation into the murder of a Delhi-based cab driver to their counterparts in Bulandshahr.
Aftab Alam, 45, was allegedly killed by three passengers when he was returning from Bulandshahr to Delhi on Sunday evening. His body was found on the front passenger seat of the car in the Badalpur area of Greater Noida.
Aftab made the last call to his son Sabir who claimed he could hear a person in the background asking someone to chant “Jai Shri Ram”. Police said it was not Alam but a roadside vendor that they were addressing and that there was no communal angle to the murder.
Harish Chandra, DCP, Central Noida, told The Hindu on Wednesday that Bulandshahr police should probe the case as the crime happened in an area under their jurisdiction. “The suspected killers boarded the cab at Bhud Chauraha in Bulandshahr so technically the Bulandshahr police should investigate the murder,” he said.
However, Santosh Kumar Singh, SSP, Bulandhahr, said he was yet to receive any official communication in this regard. “It will be too early for me to comment on this matter,” he said.
Earlier on Wednesday, the Noida police released a video of an attendant at a CNG filling station near Dadri toll plaza wherein he purportedly said it was he whom the passengers/suspected killers were addressing on Sunday night.
“In the audio, one could hear a passenger asking somebody what happened to his hand. It was this attendant as he has an injury mark on his hand. He told us they were trying to give him ₹10 more, which he refused, ” said Mr. Chandra.
