HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Delhi Budget to focus on cleaning of Yamuna, removal of landfill garbage

The Delhi Government will lay out a plan to beautify and modernise the city's infrastructure in the Budget to be tabled in the ongoing session of the Assembly, officials said

March 18, 2023 06:17 pm | Updated 06:17 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
File photo of Yamuna river. The Delhi Government will lay out plan to clean Yamuna river and remove three mountains of garbage from landfill sites in the city as part of the 2023-24 budget.

File photo of Yamuna river. The Delhi Government will lay out plan to clean Yamuna river and remove three mountains of garbage from landfill sites in the city as part of the 2023-24 budget. | Photo Credit: SUSHIL KUMAR VERMA

Themed "neat and clean Delhi", the annual Budget of the Arvind Kejriwal government will focus on the cleaning of Yamuna and removing three mountains of garbage from landfill sites in the city, official sources said on March 18.

ALSO READ
Sisodia approves projects worth ₹570 cr to clean Yamuna

In the Budget 2023-24, to be tabled in the ongoing session of the Assembly, Delhi Government will lay out a plan to beautify and modernise the city's infrastructure, they said.

With a focus on rejuvenating the heavily polluted Yamuna, the government will increase the quantity of sewage being treated in Delhi to 890 mgd next year. The sewage treatment capacity in the city was 370 mgd in 2015.

The number of colonies with sewer connection will almost be doubled from 747 to 1,317. The scheme of free household sewer connections will continue, they said.

Delhi Government with Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) will pool in resources to get rid of the three garbage mountains, the city's "shame", in the next two years, sources added.

Related Topics

New Delhi / water pollution / state budget and tax

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.