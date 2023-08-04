Delhi-bound IndiGo flight makes emergency landing in Patna after engine trouble

August 04, 2023 11:04 am | Updated 11:54 am IST - Patna

A Delhi-bound Indigo flight made an emergency landing at the airport here on August 4 after one of its engines became inoperative, an official said.

The aircraft with 181 passengers and eight crew members on board made the landing shortly after taking off from the Jay Prakash Narayan International Airport here, he said.

“The aircraft returned to its origin due to a technical issue. Three minutes after its departure, the pilot reported one engine inoperative. The aircraft landed safely at 9.11 am. As per the pilot, no further assistance was required. All operations are normal here,” the airport official said.

The airline is accommodating all the passengers in a separate flight, which is expected to depart before noon, the official said.

