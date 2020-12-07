Delhi BJYM leader, wife killed in mishap

LUCKNOW

07 December 2020 01:11 IST

5 others, including their sons, injured

A spokesperson of the Delhi BJP Yuva Morcha and his wife were killed when the car they were travelling in was hit by a truck on the Expressway in Uttar Pradesh’s Kannauj district on Sunday.

Kannauj Police said five others, including the couple’s three sons, were injured and were receiving treatment in the State medical college in Tirwa.

The accident took place near Thathia village when Sandeep Shukla (45), his wife Anita (42), their three sons and two neighbours were going to Pratapgarh to attend a marriage function, they said.

Advertising

Advertising

While Shukla and his wife died on the spot, their sons Siddharth, Abhinav and Aarav, and neighbours Amit Kumar and Aryan Sharma suffered injuries, Tirwa SHO Rajkumar Singh said. Their family members in Delhi have been informed , he said.

Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta condoled the deaths.

(With PTI inputs)