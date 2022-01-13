Delhi BJP questions AAP over pension for widows in Punjab

Kejriwal unable to give same in Delhi for four years: Bidhuri

The Delhi BJP on Wednesday questioned Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over his promise of pension to widows in Punjab even though the AAP government had not been able to ensure the same in the Capital.

It also questioned Mr. Kejriwal’s continued silence on the alleged security lapse of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Punjab recently.

Leader of the Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri said there was “a huge difference” in the words and the deeds of Mr. Kejriwal.

“In Punjab, Mr. Kejriwal is promising ₹1,000 a month to women above 18 years of age, but in Delhi, destitute women and widows are not getting pensions for the last four years,” he said.

He added that while the AAP was talking about free electricity in Punjab, in Delhi, even though electricity was free up to 200 units, after that, the consumers were required to pay an average of ₹8 per unit for domestic electricity and ₹18 per unit for commercial electricity.

Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta added that the Chief Minister’s silence on the PM’s security breach showed his support for it. “His keeping quiet on the PM’s security breach, which was an anarchist incident, shows his silent support for the incident,” he said.