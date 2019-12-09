Delhi Anaj Mandi fire: Hardeep Singh Puri hits out at AAP government

Union Housing and Urban Development Minister Hardeep Singh Puri hit out at the AAP government over the death of 43 people in the fire in Anaj Mandi, alleging that the incident pointed to lapses that were allowed to continue with “impunity”. The lanes were congested with wires, Mr. Puri said in a statement, adding that the building had flouted safety norms. PTI

Terming as the statement by Puri "shocking and false", the AAP government claimed that the Union Housing and Urban Development minister's statement was aimed at hiding "corruption and inefficiency" of the BJP-led civic bodies in Delhi.