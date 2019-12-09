Delhi Anaj Mandi fire: Hardeep Singh Puri hits out at AAP government

Union Housing and Urban Development Minister Hardeep Singh Puri hit out at the AAP government over the death of 43 people in the fire in Anaj Mandi, alleging that the incident pointed to lapses that were allowed to continue with “impunity”. The lanes were congested with wires, Mr. Puri said in a statement, adding that the building had flouted safety norms. PTI
Terming as the statement by Puri "shocking and false", the AAP government claimed that the Union Housing and Urban Development minister's statement was aimed at hiding "corruption and inefficiency" of the BJP-led civic bodies in Delhi.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.