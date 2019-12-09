Delhi Anaj Mandi fire: fireman saves 11 people trapped in building

One of the first firemen to enter the building in Anaj Mandi area, Delhi Fire Service personnel Rajesh Shukla saved 11 persons from the inferno on Sunday. Mr. Shukla injured his legs during the rescue operation and is currently recuperating at LNJP Hospital. Delhi Home Minister Satyendra Jain met him at the hospital. “He is a real hero. He was the first to enter the fire,” Mr. Jain said.
A massive fire ripped through a factory in Anaj Mandi area of north Delhi on Sunday morning, leaving 43 labourers dead and many others injured, police said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.