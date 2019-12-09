Other States

Delhi Anaj Mandi fire: fireman saves 11 people trapped in building

Rajesh Shukla injured his legs during the rescue operation and is currently recuperating at LNJP Hospital

One of the first firemen to enter the building in Anaj Mandi area, Delhi Fire Service personnel Rajesh Shukla saved 11 persons from the inferno on Sunday. Mr. Shukla injured his legs during the rescue operation and is currently recuperating at LNJP Hospital. Delhi Home Minister Satyendra Jain met him at the hospital. “He is a real hero. He was the first to enter the fire,” Mr. Jain said.

A massive fire ripped through a factory in Anaj Mandi area of north Delhi on Sunday morning, leaving 43 labourers dead and many others injured, police said.

