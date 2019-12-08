Delhi Anaj Mandi fire: Bihar CM announces ₹2 lakh ex-gratia for victims

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Sunday expressed grief at the death of 43 people in the Delhi fire and announced an ex-gratia of ₹2 lakh to the families of victims from Bihar. Mr. Kumar also asked his officials in Delhi to take stock of the situation and ensure treatment to the injured. Reports said most of those killed in the fire were from Bihar and Uttar Pradesh.

Meanwhile, sources told The Hindu that three members of one family from Nariyar village of Saharsha lost their lives in the fire. Over three dozen residents from this village are said to have been working in the ill-fated factory.

“A financial assistance of ₹1 lakh would be paid by the State Labour Department, while ₹1 lakh would be paid from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund...”, said the Chief Minister’s press release.