Delegates for third G20 tourism meet arrive in Kashmir under a heavy security blanket

May 22, 2023 12:43 pm | Updated 02:33 pm IST - Srinagar

Foreign and local delegates attending the third G20 tourism working group meeting arrived in J&K’s summer capital Srinagar on Monday under a heavy blanket of security.

The delegates were received by Union Tourism Minister G. Kishan Reddy and G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant at the Srinagar Airport. Dogri and Kashmiri culture was put on display during the reception at the airport.

According to government officials, the Srinagar meeting has the highest participation registered compared to the first two tourism working group meetings at Rann of Kutch, Gujarat, and Siliguri, West Bengal.

The biggest group of five delegates is tipped to be from Singapore. “Just landed in beautiful Srinagar for the G20 Kashmir 3rd Working Group Meeting on Tourism. Looking forward to discovering the wonderful sustainable tourism destinations and experiences in J&K!” Singapore High Commissioner Simon Wong said, in a tweet.

China, Turkey and Saudi Arabia had decided against sending their delegates for the meeting after Pakistan raised an objection to holding the G20 meeting in J&K.

The delegates were taken in a cavalcade to the hotels and the venue on the Dal lake. The road leading to the main venue, Sher-i-Kashmir International Convention Centre (SKICC), has been restricted for vehicular traffic. The decked-up venue will display Kashmiri art and music on the first day, with a replica of the Martand Temple, the famous sun temple from the 8th Century located in south Kashmir, and a shikara (boat) in the backdrop.

Arvind Singh, Secretary in the Ministry of Tourism, said, discussions and deliberations on final deliverables will be held during the meeting. “There are two key deliverables of the Tourism Working Group, which include GOA Roadmap for Tourism as a vehicle for achieving sustainable development goals (SDGs) and G20 Tourism Ministers’ Declaration,” Mr. Singh said.

The meeting will sum up the inputs and feedback on two key draft documents to be placed in the fourth tourism working group meeting. “The 3 rd meeting will deliberate on the five key priority areas namely Green Tourism, Digitalisation, Skills, MSMEs and Destination Management. These priorities are key building blocks for accelerating the transition of the tourism sector and achieve the targets for 2030 SDGs,” Mr. Singh said.

A side event on ‘Film Tourism for Economic Growth and Cultural Preservation’ is also being organized to focus on strategies to promote film tourism in J&K. “A draft ‘National Strategy on Film Tourism’ will be unveiled to provide a roadmap for harnessing the role of films in promoting tourist destinations,” Mr. Singh said.

Security across the Union Territory (UT), including the Line of Control, has been put on high alert in the wake of threats made by militant outfits to carry out attacks during the meeting. The security manning the highways in J&K has been asked to be on a high alert.

In Srinagar, elite personnel of the National Security Group (NSG) and the Navy’s Marcos have been deployed to ensure security of the delegates.

Srinagar looked calm on the occasion. Shops and market places remained open in Lal Chowk and other parts of the city. However, vehicular traffic was thin on the roads due to heightened security arrangements.