Delayed start for Ravenshaw film fiesta with trimmed list

March 03, 2023 07:01 pm | Updated 07:01 pm IST - CUTTACK

Before its commencement, a committee slapped a temporary stay, as some students objected to a feature film and a controversial documentary listed to be screened

The Hindu Bureau

The controversy surrounding the Ravenshaw Film Festival-2023 was laid to rest on Friday when an impromptu screening committee of the University ordered to withdraw some controversial films that were listed to be screened during the three-day long festival, which was earlier scheduled to begin on Thursday.

“We had no option but to continue holding the festival with the truncated list from Friday,” said the Ravenshaw Film Society president S. S. Nayak. The film festival is continuing after a delayed start without any further hiccup, informed University Registrar Kanhu Charan Mallick on Friday.

Notably, the festival ran into trouble just hours before it was scheduled to begin on Thursday when the authorities decided to slap a temporary stay on it, as a group of students had some objections about a feature film and a controversial documentary, listed to be screened during the festival.

“A screening committee was convened which went through the list of films and decided to withdraw two of them from the list of 30 feature films and documentaries and allowed the remaining to be screened as they had received “U” certificates from the Censor Board of Film Certification (CBFC)”, said a highly placed source of the University.

The source further disclosed that there were actually no objections from any quarters with regard to the screening of legendary filmmaker Satyajit Ray’s ‘Pather Panchali’ and ‘Charulata’. But a few students had objected to the screening of Debalina Majumdar’s ‘Gay India Matrimony’ and Shabnam Virmani’s ‘Had-Anhad’, the source said.

“We had no option but to continue holding the festival with the truncated list from Friday”S. S. NayakRavenshaw Film Society president 

Orissa / Cuttack

