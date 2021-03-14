Dehradun Shatabdi bogie catches fire

One bogie of the Dehradun-bound Shatabdi Express caught fire on Saturday, but no casualty was reported, the police said.

The train’s bogie caught fire near Kasro railway station when it was coming from Delhi, Uttarakhand police chief Ashok Kumar said, adding no one was killed or injured in the incident.

Mr. Kumar said all passengers were evacuated from the coach which was separated from the train.

Railway officials in New Delhi said the fire broke out in coach C5 of the train due to a short circuit.

“A total of 35 passengers in the coach were shifted ,” the Railways officials said.