Deferred Bihar MLC polls on July 6

NEW DELHI

15 June 2020 15:18 IST

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Monday announced the schedule for elections to nine Bihar Legislative Council seats that had been deferred in April due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Polling and counting will take place on July 6, the ECI said.

The terms of Ashok Choudhary, Krishan Kumar Singh, Prashant Kumar Shahi, Sanjay Prakash, Satish Kumar, Radha Mohan Sharma, Sonelal Mehta, Md. Haroon Rashid and Hira Prasad Vind ended on May 6.

The ECI passed an order on April 3 to defer the elections to a later date “considering the prevailing unforeseen situation of public health emergency due to COVID-19 and the guidelines & orders passed under the Disaster Management Act, 2005 by the competent authority”, an ECI statement said.

Advertising

Advertising

After receiving inputs from the Chief Electoral Officer of Bihar, the ECI decided to announce the poll schedule.

“Adequate measures for close monitoring of the election process by appointing observers shall be taken to ensure free and fair election. Commission has also directed the Chief Secretary of the State to depute a senior officer from the State to ensure that the extant instructions regarding COVID-19 containment measures are complied with while making arrangements for conducting the elections,” it said.

The ECI also announced that by-election to one seat in the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council that was resigned by Dokka Manikya Vara Prasad on March 9 would take place on July 6. Mr. Prasad’s term was till March 29, 2023.