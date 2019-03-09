Other States

Defence Ministry dismisses reports of Army jawan’s abduction by militants in Kashmir

A Defence spokesperson on Saturday said the reports of the abduction of the jawan were incorrect.

The Defence Ministry on Saturday denied reports of an Army jawan being abducted by militants from his home in central Kashmir’s Budgam district, saying he is “safe”.

The family of Mohammad Yaseen, who is posted with the Jammu and Kashmir Light Infantry (JAKLI) Regiment, had on Friday informed the police that some people came to their house at Qazipora Chadoora in Budgam and took him away.

Mr. Yaseen was on leave. However, a Defence spokesperson on Saturday said the reports of the abduction of the jawan were incorrect.

“Clarification. Media reports of the abduction of a serving Army soldier on leave from Qazipora, Chadoora, Budgam are incorrect. Individual is safe. Speculations may please be avoided,” the spokesperson said in a tweet.

An Army official said they are trying to ascertain where the jawan had been on Friday night which prompted his family to approach the police.

