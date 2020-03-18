Defence Ministry denies rumours of member on DIAT campus having contracted COVID-19

With rumours flying thick and fast in the backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemic, defence authorities on Wednesday said that information circulating in social media about a member on the campus housing the Defence Institute of Advanced Technology (DIAT) — the country’s deemed university specialising in the training of officers of Indian Armed forces and paramilitary forces — allegedly having been afflicted by coronavirus was “false” and “hearsay”.

The DIAT, which was bifurcated to form the Military Institute of Technology (MILIT), is at Pune’s verdant Girinagar locality next to the Khadakwasla Dam and is close to another premier defence training institution, the National Defence Academy (NDA).

“Information in social media about a member of MILIT/DIAT campus having been affected by coronavirus is false and hearsay. No symptoms associated with coronavirus have been detected in any personnel of MILIT/DIAT. All necessary arrangements are in place to regulate screening of individuals reporting with cough, cold and fever in conjunction with medical authority,” read a release issued by the Ministry of Defence.

Meanwhile, as a precautionary measure, authorities have cancelled all educational tours and outdoor hikes scheduled for the cadets of the NDA till further orders while visitors, be they parents of the cadets or the general populace, would not be permitted entry on the campus.

“All cadets and personnel in the National Defence Academy are being briefed, sensitised about the causes and symptoms of NCOV-19 by Commanding Officer of Military Hospital. They are also being advised to ensure personal hygiene at individual level. All large public gatherings, celebrations, mass activities, visit to crowded places, guest lectures, movies have been suspended till further orders,” said the MoD release.

It further said that the cadets have been told to refrain from visiting crowded places while all non-essential mass gatherings had been suspended.

“The cadets are being closely monitored for any symptoms of COVID-19 by their divisional officers, seniors, and civilian instructors. Any person showing signs of flu, cough, cold is advised to report immediately and is to be screened and treated separately. In case of doubt they will be shifted to AFMS hospital. Measures are being taken to scan outsiders visiting NDA for work purposes,” said the release.