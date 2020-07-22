Defection notices: Rajasthan Assembly Speaker to move SLP in Supreme Court against HC order

Rajasthan Assembly Speaker C.P. Joshi is planning to move a special leave petition in the Supreme Court against the High Court’s order asking him to defer the action on defection notices issued by him to Sachin Pilot and 18 other dissident Congress MLAs.
Mr. Joshi told mediapersons here on Wednesday that Rajasthan was heading towards a constitutional crisis with some elected members of the Assembly trying to circumvent the judiciary by questioning the Speaker’s powers to even issue a notice.
He respected the judiciary and had deferred the process/decision on notices twice, as per the High Court’s request. However, the role of all constitutional authorities was well-defined, he said.
The clarity on the roles of different institutions would help strengthen parliamentary democracy. “I do hope the Supreme Court will take cognisance of the matter to enable all institutions to play their role,” he said.
He hoped that the dignity of the office of the Assembly Speaker would be maintained.
It was a settled law that the Speaker had the final authority to take a decision in a matter relating to defection by MLAs, Mr. Joshi said.
The Speaker said there were more than one Supreme Court judgments which had laid down that the courts could not interfere before the Speaker delivered his ruling. “In the instant case, I simply issued show-cause notices. Even this power of mine has been challenged.”
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath