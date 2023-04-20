Surat court rejects Rahul Gandhi’s petition seeking suspension of sentence in defamation case

April 20, 2023 11:21 am | Updated 12:34 pm IST - AHMEDABAD

Surat Sessions Court on April 20 dismissed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s plea seeking to stay his conviction in a criminal defamation case in which he was sentenced to two years imprisonment.

After the order, Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh tweeted: “We will continue to avail all options still available to us under the law. @DrAMSinghvi will brief the media on Rahul Gandhi’s appeal at 4pm.”

On April 3, a sessions court in Surat granted bail to Mr. Gandhi after admitting his appeal challenging the conviction and sentencing in a defamation case filed by a BJP legislator over his 2019 remark about Modi surname.

The court also suspended the sentence till the disposal of the appeal filed by Mr. Gandhi.

Mr. Gandhi has filed two applications, first for suspension of sentence, which is essentially an application for regular bail, and the second for suspension of conviction.

The Congress leader was convicted and sentenced in the case on March 23. He was disqualified as a member of Lok Sabha on March 24.

According to experts, if the conviction is stayed by the court, his Lok Sabha membership could potentially be restored.

The court of additional district judge R.P. Mogera also issued notice to the complainant, Purnesh Modi, who filed the criminal defamation case after Mr. Gandhi said “all thieves have Modi surname” at a rally in Karnataka during the 2019 Lok Sabha election. The complainant has been asked to file a reply by April 10.

On March 23, Mr. Gandhi arrived at the Surat District and Sessions Court accompanied by his sister and Congress general secretary Priyanka, while top party leaders and thousands of workers gathered outside with banners in a show of solidarity.

