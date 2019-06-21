Decks cleared for suspended MLC to attend proceedings

Controversial BJP MLC Prashant Paricharak will now be able to attend the proceedings in the ongoing monsoon session. The Council chairman accorded him formal permission on Thursday. The MLC was in news following his controversial remarks against army wives in 2017 during local body polls.

He was later suspended for one-and-a-half years. The suspension had been formally revoked in February 2019 during the last session of the Assembly. His remarks on he was surprised how soldier’s wives get pregnant when the soldiers are busy fighting at border had led to widespread outrage.

But when the Council chairman Ram Raje Nimbalkar announced the MLC could now attend the proceedings, the Shiva Sena — which had supported his suspension — remained silent while Congress’ Sharad Ranpise objected to the move. Thursday’s announcement will allow Mr. Paricharak to take part in debates, and proceedings, the chairman said. “He has also submitted a formal letter apologising for the remarks. He has also said sorry to the families of the martyrs of the State and country. Considering this, I have allowed him to sit and participate in the House proceedings,” Mr. Nimbalkar announced.