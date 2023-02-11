Decked up in snow, winter games at Gulmarg sparks Olympics dream

February 11, 2023 03:05 am | Updated 12:21 am IST - Gulmarg

Around 1,500 players from across the country converged in snow-covered Gulmarg in Kashmir on Friday to take part in the winter games here, aspiring to make it to international platforms like the Winter Olympics.

Union Minister Anuraag Thakur presided over a colourful inaugural show along with J&K Lieutenant Govenor Manoj Sinha. The mega show highlighted J&K’s culture, with a larger message of plurality and diversity.

Mr. Thakur, who also displayed his cricketing skills on a snow turf, said, “The winter games have attracted spectators too. Like our performance in the Summer Olympics, I am hopeful our players will do better in the future in the Winter Olympics too. This is the platform to identify, hunt and scout for talent, so that they can be provided further training.”

During the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics, Arif Khan, a local skier from Kashmir, was the lone participant from India. However, his participation encouraged many to pursue skiing with extra vigour. Hundreds of local residents, many of whom aim to participate in skiing events, have been stationed in Gulmarg for many days now. “We aim to reach the Olympics one day,” Amir Ahmad, a participant, said.

Mr. Thakur proposed the settting up of a Centre of Excellence in Gulmarg to hone the skills of sportspersons. “We will be spending ₹6 lakh on an athlete’s training and other facilities once selected. We have sanctioned 40 ‘Khelo India’ centres for J&K. It is the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji to create sporting infrastructure across India. The setting up of a National Centre of Excellence in the Valley will support the athletes of J&K,” he said.

The 3rd Khelo India Winter Games will be a five-day event, where sportsmen will participate in Alpine skiing and Nordic skiing, ice stock, snow baseball, mountaineering, snowshoe running, ice hockey, figure skating, speed skating etc. “We are here to win gold in multiple sports events. Gulmarg is where we can train ourselves for the bigger platforms,” an athlete from Maharashtra said.

Mr. Thakur, while referring to newly opened playgrounds and indoor stadiums, said, “The situation has vastly changed in J&K in the past three years. Places where stone pelting was common have sports flourishing and budding players emerging.” He praised the UT administration for upscaling sports infrastructure here. “Sports is a unifying platform,” he added.

J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said, “Every effort is being made to allow local youth to display their skills at Gulmarg. It’s a proud moment to host the winter games. Gulmarg is all set to witness the contest of skill, courage and character of the athletes.”

