Decision to leave Cong. is final, says Amarinder

Chandigarh

31 October 2021 01:34 IST

Ex-Punjab CM denies reports of back-end talks with party

Former Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Saturday dismissed reports of back-end talks with the Congress, saying the time for rapprochement is over and his decision to leave the party is final.

Mr. Singh reiterated that he will soon launch his political party and said he wanted to build “a strong collective force in the interest of Punjab”.

“Reports of backend talks with @INCIndia are incorrect. The time for rapprochement is over. The decision to part ways with the party was taken after much thought and is final. I’m grateful to [Congress president] Sonia Gandhi ji for her support but will not stay in Congress now [sic],” tweeted Singh’s media advisor quoting the former Chief Minister.

He was reacting to some media reports which suggested that some Congress leaders are engaged in back-end talks to persuade him to remain in the party.

Launch party

“I will soon launch my own party and will hold talks for seat sharing with @BJP4India [BJP], breakaway Akali factions and others for the Punjab [Assembly] elections in 2022, once farmers’ issue is resolved. I want to build a strong collective force in the interest of Punjab and its farmers,” Mr. Singh said.

Farmers, mainly from Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, are protesting at Delhi border points against three Central farm laws, which were enacted in September last year, and are demanding these be repealed.

The former Chief Minister on Wednesday had said he would launch his new political party as and when the Election Commission clears the name and the symbol He had also slammed the Congress while claiming that many people from the party are in touch with him.

Punjab goes to polls early next year. Mr. Singh had earlier said that he would soon launch his own party, and that he was hopeful of a seat adjustment with the BJP provided the ongoing farmers’ stir against farm laws was resolved in their interest.Mr. Singh had resigned as the Punjab CM last month amid a bitter power tussle with Punjab Congress chief Navjot Sidhu.