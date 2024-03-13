Decision on simultaneous Assembly, Parliament polls in J&K after thorough security review: CEC Rajiv Kumar

March 13, 2024 07:06 pm | Updated 07:06 pm IST - JAMMU

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar on Wednesday remained non committal on simultaneous Assembly and Lok Sabha polls in J&K, saying “the final decision will be taken after thorough consultations with the security agencies and political parties”.

“Majority of political parties we met in Srinagar and Jammu demanded that Assembly and Lok Sabha polls be held simultaneously. We will take a final call after a thorough security review and consultations with the political parties. We want early Lok Sabha and Assembly polls in J&K,” CEC Kumar, who held meetings in Srinagar and Jammu during a two-day visit of J&K, said.

Mr. Kumar said the Election Commission of India (ECI) was “committed towards holding polls here and in the country peacefully and with maximum participation”.

“We are fully prepared for the Assembly and Lok Sabha polls scheduled to be held this year,” Mr. Kumar said.

Mr. Kumar-led ECI team met representatives of national and regional parties in J&K in the past two days, which included BJP, CPI(M), Indian National Congress, National Conference, People’s Democratic Party, J&K Apni Party etc.

“The parties demanded completely fair and transparent elections. Some parties were of the opinion that the administration can act unilaterally, hence a level playing field should be ensured,” Mr. Kumar said.

He said there was a demand from some political parties that arrangements should be made for the migrants (including Pandits) wherever they are so that they should be made to vote properly, their voting percentage is usually low.

He appealed to all the voters, especially youth, to participate in this “festival of democracy”. He announced that people above 85 years and those with disability will be provided voting at home facility in J&K.

“Strict vigil is on online cash transfers through wallets in J&K. Adequate security to be provided to all candidates and central forces will be deployed. Social media cell to be established in all districts in order to respond to fake news in real time,” Mr. Kumar said.

The ECI team, during its J&K visit, sought inputs from J&K Chief Electoral Officer P.K. Pole and top police officials too.

Meanwhile, the ECI faced protests from leaders and activists of the National Panthers Party (NPP) in Jammu on Wednesday.

The party was protesting over the delay in Assembly elections in J&K. The previous Assembly election in J&K were held in 2014 and UT remains under direct central rule since 2018.

“We were detained by the police while we made an attempt to meet the CEC and submit a memorandum,” NPP chairman and former minister Harsh Dev Singh said.

He alleged that his party was not allowed to meet the CEC “at the behest of the BJP”.

