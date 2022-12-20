Decision on OPS to be taken in first Cabinet meeting, says Himachal Pradesh CM

December 20, 2022 11:56 pm | Updated 11:04 pm IST - CHANDIGARH

He said that the State government was committed to fulfill all the 10 guarantees made by the Congress Party, during the 2022 Assembly election campaign

The Hindu Bureau

Himachal Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu. | Photo Credit: PTI

Even as the suspense over the Cabinet formation continues in Himachal Pradesh, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Tuesday said a decision surrounding the implementation of the Old Pension System for government employees would be taken in the first meeting of the Cabinet.

Mr. Sukhu, who is in New Delhi and quarantined after being tested positive for COVID-19, said in a statement that the State government was committed to fulfill all the 10 guarantees made by the Congress Party, during the 2022 Assembly election campaign.

“We would leave no stone unturned to come up to the expectations and aspirations of the people of the State. The government has decided that the long pending demand of employees regarding OPS would be fulfilled in the very first Cabinet...The Finance Department has been directed to come up with a detailed proposal regarding implementation of OPS to facilitate National Pension Scheme (NPS) employees of the State,” he said.

He said that the suggestions of various employee organisations and other sections of society were being taken into consideration so that a viable and comprehensive OPS could be framed.

Mr. Sukhu said that he had also directed the officers to promote eco-friendly vehicles in the State that would not only lessen the burden on the State exchequer, but also prove to be a boon to the pristine environment of the State. He said that the State Transport Department would get a fleet of electric vehicles and the State Secretariat and other departments would be encouraged to go for the same. Since agriculture and horticulture contribute to about 13% of the GDP of the State, there would a greater focus on strengthening the agrarian economy of the State, by providing incentives to the farming community, he added.

