Deceased COVID-19 ‘warriors’ to become ‘martyrs’ in Odisha

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday announced that the martyr status would be accorded to all health personnel and other support services who lost their lives fighting COVID-19. They would be provided funeral with State honours.

“We have a rich tradition of honouring our brave hearts who fight for the country and acknowledge their supreme sacrifice. In the same spirit, we propose to recognise and honour the valiant work being done by our COVID warriors,” said Mr. Patnaik in a video message.

“The State government, in convergence with the Government of India initiative, will ensure that ₹50 lakh is given to all health personnel [private and public] and members of all other support services who lose their precious lives in the fight against COVID-19. The State will treat them as martyrs and provide State funeral with State honours,” he said.

Awards

A detailed scheme of awards would be instituted recognising their unparalleled sacrifice. These awards would be given on national days and the families of all government personnel (medical and others) would continue to receive full salary till the date of retirement.

Mr. Patnaik said, “As a community, we should be very grateful for this bold and selfless service being rendered by our doctors, health professionals and other support services. Please remember that any act against them is an act against the State. In case anyone indulges in any act that will disturb or dishonour their work, very strict criminal action will be taken against them including invoking the provisions of the National Security Act.”

The entire human race was in a fight with Coronavirus. The world had lost more than two lakh lives in a span of three months, he stated. “No continent has been spared and most countries are in a state of war with this invisible enemy. This war is being fought by our doctors and healthcare professionals in the front lines, assisted by a huge army of support services. In the absence of any cure or vaccine, those fighting the COVID war for us are taking a huge risk by putting themselves in the front.”

Odisha has so far reported a total of 79 COVID-19 cases. With the death of one patient and recovery of 25 persons so far, the number of active cases stands at 53.

Meanwhile, three doctors and 19 nurses were placed under institutional quarantine in Jajpur district of the State. They had come in contact with COVID-19 positive persons while treating them in a hospital.