Debt-ridden farmer’s body found in U.P.

Body of a 52-year-old farmer, who was allegedly upset over the non-payment of loans, was on Sunday fished out of a pond in Khalilpur village of Dhanari area in the district, police said.
Ompal’s body was found in the pond near the village, the police said, adding that it has been sent for post-mortem.
The deceased farmer’s son, Sachin told the police that his father was upset due to the non-payment of loans taken by him from different financial institutions.
An investigation has been initiated, the police said.
