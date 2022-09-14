Debt-ridden Nagpur farmer found dead 

The Hindu Bureau Mumbai
September 14, 2022 00:53 IST

Representational image of a farm in Nagpur | Photo Credit: S. Sudarshan

A 60-year-old debt-ridden farmer from Nagpur district was found dead in his agricultural field here on September 12 (Monday).

The police said that the victim, Rajiv Baburao Judpe (60), a resident of Pimpaldara village in Narkhed Mandal, allegedly killed himself after his crop got damaged due to heavy rain. Judpe owned 2.5 acre of land and had taken a loan from a bank. His family members told Jalalkheda Police that he was depressed as the crop was damaged due to incessant rain and ended his life.

A case under Section 174 Cr.PC was registered and the body was sent to the government hospital morgue for an autopsy before it was handed over to the family members for last rites.

According to reports, so far this month five farmers have died by suicide to the extreme step due to crop failure in Nagpur district.

Meanwhile, at least 100 hectares of kharif crops were damaged due to heavy rains in Latur district.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts available on BMC 24x7 helpline: 022-24131212 and Vandreval Foundation: 18602662345/18602333330)

Maharashtra
Nagpur
suicide

