Deaths of BJP leader, his two family members avenged: Ravinder Raina

Jammu

26 September 2021 16:48 IST

BJP leader Sheikh Waseem Bari, his brother Umar Sultan and father Bashir Ahmad Sheikh were killed by terrorists outside their shop near Bandipora police station in July last year.

Jammu and Kashmir BJP president Ravinder Raina on Sunday said the murders of a party leader and his brother and father were avenged, as he lauded the security forces for neutralizing two militants including the one involved in the triple murder in Bandipora last year.

BJP leader Sheikh Waseem Bari, his brother Umar Sultan and father Bashir Ahmad Sheikh were killed by terrorists outside their shop near Bandipora police station in July last year.

In a tweet after the encounter in Bandipora in north Kashmir on Sunday, Kashmir Zone police said "Killer of BJP leader late Waseem Bari, his father and brother #killed in the #encounter. Further details shall follow."

Advertising

Advertising

Mr. Raina said the remaining terrorists and those conspiring against the nation would meet the same fate as the two militants who were shot dead by the security forces in a gunfight in Watrina area of Bandipora.

"J&K police and Army gunned down the terrorists and took revenge for the killing of a BJP youth leader who was shot dead along with his brother and father by them," Mr. Raina said in a statement.

"We salute the security forces for the success and I am sure that the valley would be cleared of the remaining terrorists and those conspiring against the nation. They will also meet the same fate," the BJP leader said.