Deaths no less than a ‘genocide’: Allahabad HC

LUCKNOW

05 May 2021 03:17 IST

News items contradict claims of government that there is sufficient supply, it says

Deaths of COVID-19 patients due to lack of supply of oxygen to hospitals “is a criminal act and not less than a genocide by those who have been entrusted the task to ensure continuous procurement and supply chain of liquid medical oxygen,” the Allahabad High Court said on Tuesday.

A Division Bench of Justices Siddhartha Varma and Ajit Kumar made the observation while taking note of reports of the deaths of patients in Meerut and Lucknow due to lack of oxygen. District officials have been told to conduct a probe.

