Other States

Deaths no less than a ‘genocide’: Allahabad HC

Deaths of COVID-19 patients due to lack of supply of oxygen to hospitals “is a criminal act and not less than a genocide by those who have been entrusted the task to ensure continuous procurement and supply chain of liquid medical oxygen,” the Allahabad High Court said on Tuesday.

A Division Bench of Justices Siddhartha Varma and Ajit Kumar made the observation while taking note of reports of the deaths of patients in Meerut and Lucknow due to lack of oxygen. District officials have been told to conduct a probe.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 5, 2021 3:39:23 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/deaths-no-less-than-a-genocide-allahabad-hc/article34485145.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY