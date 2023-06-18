ADVERTISEMENT

Death toll rises to 291 in Odisha's Balasore train accident

June 18, 2023 09:40 am | Updated 10:14 am IST - Balasore (Odisha)

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw is scheduled to visit Balasore in Odisha on June 21

ANI

Workers restore railway tracks at the site where the triple-train accident happened on Friday, near Bahanga Bazar railway station in Balasore district, on June 6, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

The death toll from a three-train crash in Odisha's Balasore reached 291, officials said on June 17. "A 35-year-old accident victim namely Shoab Mansoor died during treatment due to sudden cardiac arrest in SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack," Dr Sudhanshu Shekhar Mishra, Superintendent said.

The tragic incident of a triple train accident on June 2 which involved the Chennai-bound Coromandel Express, the Howrah-bound Shalimar Express and a goods train claimed the lives of 288 people.

Also read | Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw reviews safety works in Northern Railways

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw is scheduled to visit Balasore in Odisha on June 21, two weeks after a tragic rail accident occurred in the district.

Railway safety — listen to the voices from below

In addition to meetings with railway officials and concerned authorities, the Union Minister will express his gratitude to the doctors, nurses, and medical staff who played a crucial role in rescuing and assisting the victims during the challenging times of the rail accident.

He will also meet with the public administration department of the region and interact with local individuals who generously provided assistance.

CONNECT WITH US