Death toll reaches nine in tunnel collapse at Jammu and Kashmir’s Ramban

Rescue operation underway on the second consecutive day to save labourers trapped under debris following the collapse of tunnel in Ramban district on Saturday. | Photo Credit: PTI

The death toll due to a landslide at an under-construction tunnel in Jammu and Kashmir’s Ramban rose to nine on Saturday after 48 hours of the rescue operation.

Out of these 9 deceased, five were from West Bengal. An FIR has been registered for negligence, SSP Ramban Mohita Sharma said.

“We’re in touch with the West Bengal administration,” Mussarat Islam, Deputy Commissioner, Ramban, camping at the accident site, said..

The rescue operation, which was halted on Friday night due to shooting stones and landslides, was resumed around 6 a.m. on Saturday.

Three persons have been rescued from the accident so far.

On Thursday night, a National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) spokesman said, a slide occurred and covered the mouth of an adit tunnel to Tunnel-4 under which a labour component was working. The NHAI clarified that no portion of the tunnel has caved in.

Meanwhile, the traffic on the national highway resumed on Saturday.