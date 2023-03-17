HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Death toll in U.P. cold storage roof collapse rises to 5

Eleven injured are undergoing treatment at a hospital

March 17, 2023 08:59 am | Updated 08:59 am IST - Sambhal

PTI
Rescue work is underway after the roof of cold storage collapsed in the Chandausi area of Sambhal district in Uttar Pradesh, on March 16, 2023.

Rescue work is underway after the roof of cold storage collapsed in the Chandausi area of Sambhal district in Uttar Pradesh, on March 16, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

A day after the roof of a cold storage chamber collapsed here, the toll climbed to five with three more deaths, police said on Friday.

Eleven injured are undergoing treatment at a hospital, they said.

Two people died and some were feared trapped after the roof of the cold storage chamber located at Indira Nagar road under Chandausi police station area collapsed on Thursday.

According to police, the roof was built only three months ago without the necessary permission from the administration and potatoes more than the prescribed capacity of the cold storage were stored there.

Superintendent of Police Chakresh Mishra said the death toll due to the roof collapse has risen to five so far and efforts are being made to identify the victims.

He said 11 people were injured in the incident and have been admitted to a hospital.

The rescue operation, which began soon after the incident, continued through the night and was underway till the time of filing this report.

Deputy Inspector General of Police Shalabh Mathur had told reporters late on Thursday night that rescuers were taking precautions as ammonia gas cylinders were kept in the cold storage.

"A case under Section 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code has been lodged against Ankur Agarwal and Rohit Agarwal, owners of the cold storage," he had said.

Related Topics

Uttar Pradesh

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.