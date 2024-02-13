Death toll in Haldwani violence rises to 6; six more held

February 13, 2024 11:03 pm | Updated 11:03 pm IST - Haldwani

The death toll in the Haldwani violence rose to six on February 13, after a 50-year-old resident, Mohd Israr, succumbed to bullet injuries.

Five were killed and 14 critically injured in violent clashes broke out in Banbhooplpura area of Haldwani on February 8, during the demolition of a madrasa and mosque in an anti-encroachment drive by the Nainital district administration.

Six more people were arrested on Tuesday in connection with the violence, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Prahlad Narayan Meena told The Hindu. We have also recovered two country-made pistols from the accused, along with live bullets. The arrests were made on the basis of CCTV footages gathered from the violence site,” said Mr. Meena.

With the six new arrests, 36 persons have been arrested in connection with the violence so far. Police said that over 100 policemen were injured in Thursday’s violence. Three separate FIRs were lodged in the violence in which 5,000 unidentified persons were booked. On Thursday, miscreants gheraoed a police station, threw stones at officials, torched vehicles and public property after which shoot-at-sight orders were issued and curfew was imposed in the town.

‘Lost three family members’

Suhail, son of Mohd Israr who died on Tuesday, told The Hindu that a bullet had hit his father’s skull and he was in coma since then. Israr’s brother and 16-year-old nephew had died the day the violence broke out.

“Three people in our family died in that violence in which we had no role to play. This is so unfortunate that poor and innocent pay the price in such situations,” said Mohd Suhail, elder son of Mohd Israr.

Police outpost set up

Meanwhile, within a day of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami announcing that the government would build a police station on the land that was ‘freed’ during the anti-encroachment drive, the district police put up a temporary outpost at the spot. The outpost was inaugurated by two women sub-inspectors, who were badly injured in the violence.

The outpost was set up in the middle of the around one-acre land that was retrieved during the drive. A giant poster with words ‘dekh rekh police chauki’ (a police post to take care), Banbhoolpura police station, was displayed at the outpost

Mr. Meena said one sub-inspector and four constables have been deployed at the post. The PAC and paramilitary security are also positioned at the spot.