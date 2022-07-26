Death toll in Gujarat hooch tragedy rises to 25

Dozens are under treatment after allegedly consuming spurious liquor.

A man is carried on a stretcher for treatment after falling sick from consuming spurious liquor in Botad, Gujarat. | Photo Credit: AP

As many as 25 people have died and over several dozens are under treatment after allegedly consuming spurious liquor in Gujarat where manufacturing, sale and consumption of liquor is prohibited by the State government.

According to sources, toll is likely to rise as several are critical.

The deaths have occurred in villages of Botad and Ahmedabad districts.

Meanwhile, the police have detained several people allegedly involved in manufacturing and selling of liquor in the villages where the tragedy has occurred.

Warnings ignored?

Following the incident, the State government has ordered a probe and accordingly a Special Investigation Team (SIT) headed by a Deputy Superintendent of Police has been set up to carry out the probe.

Shockingly, in March this year, sarpanch of Rojid village where more than six persons have died after consuming the spurious liquor, had warned about widespread sell of liquor in the village and had urged the police to act on the liquor bootleggers.

Dhandhuka MLA Rajesh Gohil had also written to the authorities seeking action against bootleggers in the area.

However, as per the sources, the local police apparently turned blind eye as bootleggers regularly pay bribes to carry out their illicit trade in the villages.

Pohibition only on paper: AAP

The incident has once again exposed the reality of prohibition in Gujarat where illicit liquor trade thrives in the villages.

“There is rampant bootlegging of liquor thanks to the nexus of bootleggers and the police and patronage provided by the BJP leaders in the state,” said senior Congress legislator Amit Chavda.

He also said that “the police regularly take monthly bribes from the bootleggers.”

Aam Aadmi Party’s national convener and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, who arrived in the State on two day visit for campaign, also slammed the State government for liquor bootlegging in the state.

“The prohibition is only on paper in the State. The AAP if voted to power would implement the prohibition strictly,” he said.

Even BJP leader and prominent OBC face Alpesh Thakor said the State government needs to enforce the prohibition law more strictly. “I would urge the government to enforce the law strictly and stop the illegal flow of liquor in the State and particularly in the villages,” Mr.Thakor said.

“We have been regularly drawing the attention of the authorities regarding the liquor menace afflicting villages and rural areas of the State. The government must take exemplary actions now,” Mr. Thakor added.