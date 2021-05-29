Death toll in Aligarh hooch tragedy rises to 22

An official said that the condition of 28 people undergoing treatment are critical.

The death toll in the Aligarh hooch tragedy went up to 22 on Saturday, while 28 more people are still in critical condition, an official said.

Seven people have died since Friday night, he said, and added that the condition of 28 people undergoing treatment at the Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College hospital, AMU, and the Malkhan Singh District Hospital are critical.

Locals fear the death toll can rise further as reports from several villages are still trickling in.

On Friday, Additional District Magistrate (Finance) Vidhan Jaiswal said 15 people had died in villages falling under three separate police stations – Lodha, Khair and Jawan.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kalanidhi Naithani told news persons on Saturday that five people have been arrested so far, including Anil Chaudhary, alleged kingpin of the spurious liquor racket.

The police have booked 12 people in three different cases till now. Several raids were carried out in various parts of the district throughout the night and are still continuing.

A reward of ₹50,000 each has been announced on the arrest of Rishi Sharma and Vipin Yadav, associates of Anil Chaudhary, the SSP said.