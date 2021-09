Death toll due to dengue, viral fever climbs to 50 in U.P.'s Firozabad: Official

A relative attends to a family member inside the dengue ward of a government hospital in U.P. on September 2. | Photo Credit: PTI

Firozabad (Uttar Pradesh)

03 September 2021 12:54 IST

A senior medical department official said cases similar to those in Firozabad have also been reported from the nearby districts of Mathura, Etah and Mainpuri.

With three fresh fatalities, the death toll due to dengue and viral fever has climbed to 50 in Ferozabad district of Uttar Pradesh, official sources said on Friday.

"So far, 50 people have died due to dengue and viral fever. 10 areas — nine blocks and a Nagar Nigam area — in the district are affected," Chief Medical Officer Dinesh Kumar Premi said in a statement.

There are 36 active camps in the district and 3,719 people, including those who have fever, are undergoing treatment there, he added.

Amid the rising death toll, District Magistrate Chandra Vijay Singh has made the Chief Development Officer (CDO) the nodal officer of the district to oversee the treatment and other facilities for the patients.

The District Magistrate (DM) suspended three doctors with immediate effect on Thursday on charges of negligence and warned government doctors of strict action for any negligence in the treatment of the patients.

Dr Girish Srivastava of the Primary Health Centre at Salai, Dr Ruchi Srivastava, a public health expert, and Dr Saurav were suspended.

Firozabad's Chief Medical Officer Neeta Kulshresth was removed on Wednesday following the spate of deaths, mostly of children, since August 18 due to suspected cases of dengue.

Meanwhile, BJP MLA Manish Asija claimed that on the basis of information available with him, the death toll has climbed to 61.

Asija said he is constantly moving about in the area to meet the victims' families and collecting information about the deaths.